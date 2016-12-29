Web Exclusive: Indian Hills Golf News

By

2017 Tournaments are coming!

We have been working diligently on our tournament schedule for 2017 here at Indian Hills. We will be having many of the same events that we do each golf season. There will be an addition this year of an event that all golfers need to put on their calendars. The tournament will be a scramble on June 24th. It is an event hosted by Mr. David Byard (the snack man). It will benefit many of the local charities. If you play in the tournament, you will not walk away empty handed. There will be great prizes such as: TV’s, computers, clubs, etc. Set aside that date and don’t be late to sign up. I look for this to fill up quickly. More details in the near future. Fairways, greens, and one putts!

Thanks,

Josh Little, Director of Golf

501-884-6018