Web Exclusive: Indian Hills Golf

The Golf Season is Upon Us.

We have several great events and activities going on at Indian Hills Golf Resort.

NEW AT INDIAN HILLS

1. Introducing Foot Golf.

The foot golf course will be open for play the first week of May.

2. We are hosting the 3 Rivers Golf Association on May 1st.

3. Full Blown Open disc golf tournament.

We will be hosting the Full Blown Open disc golf tournament on Sunday May 7th.

3. Golf tournaments for the month of May:

– Fairfield Bay Rotary Club on May 6th

– Fairfield Bay Firemen’s tournament on May 20th. These are 4-person scrambles. Get your foursome together and sign up early. If you do not have a full team let us know. We will try to pair you with others. Fairways, greens, and one-putts!

SAVE THE DATE:

FAIRFIELD BAY COMMUNITY BENEFIT TOURNAMENT

Sponsored by David, Terrill, Connor and Shane Byard

Saturday, June 24, 2017….Shotgun start 9:00 a.m.

– Putting contest will start at 8:00 a.m.

– Putting contest $5.00 entry fee/ $500 prize (someone will win!)

– Special pink tee off areas for the Ladies (closer than the red tees)

– $50 per person/$200 per team (cash/check only)

ENTER EARLY YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS EVENT! Limited to 32 teams

Lunch will be catered by Chow Hall BBQ. There will be plenty to eat and drink before, during and after the tournament. Flights and payouts depend on amount of team entries.

Standard golf shop credit for all flight winners, additional $100 cash for all four (4) team members of the first flight first place team. Also, random drawing-one team will win $200 ($50 per team member) regardless of the place they finish. First flight first place team winners not eligible for this drawing.

2- $10,000 hole in one chances – Hole #12 and Hole #17.

$100 closest to the pin on all Par 3’s for men and women. (8 winners total)

All proceeds from the entry fees go to the Indian Hills course Greens, Grounds & Safety

There will be raffle tickets sold to benefit local charities.

100% of the raffle money and 100% of the putting contest money will be donated equally to FFB Friends of the Library, FFB Rotary Scholarship, FFB Firefighters, American Legion Post #333, Shirley Booster Club, FFB Animal Protection League and Feed the Hungry.

A partial list of prizes include: $300, $200 and $100 CASH, two (2) Big Screen TV’s, Laptop Computer, Odyssey Putter and Golf Watch. Many more prizes not listed.

Any day is a beautiful day to get out and play!

Thanks,

Josh Little, Director of Golf

501-884-6018