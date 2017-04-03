Web Exclusive: Indian Hills Golf

By

Spring brings wonderful greens, nice cool morning and TOURNAMENTS.

There’s some amazing GOLF tournaments coming up with prize – you won’t want to miss!

Join us: Spring Bash on April 7th

Indian Hills is getting ready for our first event of the season—Spring Bash. The date of the event is April 7th. This is a couple’s event with lunch at The Little Red to follow. Singles may sign up. Teams will be made up according to handicap if known. $7 goes to prize money. $10 goes towards lunch. Non-members get a special rate of $10 to play. You must be a member of the Indian Hills Golf Association to win prize money ($5 a year). Pick up entry forms at Indian Hills golf shop. Fairways, Greens, and One-Putts!

FAIRFIELD BAY COMMUNITY BENEFIT TOURNAMENT

Sponsored by David, Terrill, Connor and Shane Byard

Saturday, June 24, 2017….Shotgun start 9:00 a.m.

– Putting contest will start at 8:00 a.m.

– Putting contest $5.00 entry fee/ $500 prize (someone will win!)

– Special pink tee off areas for the Ladies (closer than the red tees)

– $50 per person/$200 per team (cash/check only)

ENTER EARLY YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS EVENT! Limited to 32 teams

Lunch will be catered by Chow Hall BBQ. There will be plenty to eat and drink before, during and after the tournament. Flights and payouts depend on amount of team entries.

Standard golf shop credit for all flight winners, additional $100 cash for all four (4) team members of the first flight first place team. Also, random drawing-one team will win $200 ($50 per team member) regardless of the place they finish. First flight first place team winners not eligible for this drawing.

2- $10,000 hole in one chances – Hole #12 and Hole #17.

$100 closest to the pin on all Par 3’s for men and women. (8 winners total)

All proceeds from the entry fees go to the Indian Hills course Greens, Grounds & Safety

There will be raffle tickets sold to benefit local charities.

100% of the raffle money and 100% of the putting contest money will be donated equally to FFB Friends of the Library, FFB Rotary Scholarship, FFB Firefighters, American Legion Post #333, Shirley Booster Club, FFB Animal Protection League and Feed the Hungry.

A partial list of prizes include: $300, $200 and $100 CASH, two (2) Big Screen TV’s, Laptop Computer, Odyssey Putter and Golf Watch. Many more prizes not listed.

Any questions regarding this tournament please call the pro shop (501) 884-6018 or David Byard (901) 870-1115.

Catch a pretty day and get out and play!

Thanks,

Josh Little, Director of Golf

501-884-6018