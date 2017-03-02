Web Exclusive: Indian Hills Golf

By

Join us: Spring Bash on April 7th

Indian Hills is getting ready for our first event of the season—Spring Bash. The date of the event is April 7th. This is a couples event with lunch at The Little Red to follow. Singles may sign up. Teams will be made up according to handicap if known. $7 goes to prize money. $10 goes towards lunch. Non-members get a special rate of $10 to play. You must be a member of the Indian Hills Golf Association to win prize money ($5 a year). Pick up entry forms at Indian Hills golf shop. Fairways, Greens, and One-Putts!

Catch a pretty day and get out and play!

Thanks,

Josh Little, Director of Golf

501-884-6018