Web Exclusive: Indian Hills Golf

Golf season is not far around the corner, and we are getting ready
for the upcoming tournament season. We will be having our Spring Bash on
April 7, 2017. This will be a fun couples golf event to kick-off the season.
You can sign up as an individual. Details to follow in the upcoming weeks.
There will be many improvements to the Indian Hills complex in the upcoming
weeks. We will be installing weed barrier and mulch to the flower beds once
the weather breaks. There are also plans to repair some of the cart paths
where there are bad spots. Catch a pretty day and get out and play!
Thanks,
Josh Little, Director of Golf
501-884-6018
