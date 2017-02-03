Web Exclusive: Indian Hills Golf

By

Golf season is not far around the corner, and we are getting ready

for the upcoming tournament season. We will be having our Spring Bash on

April 7, 2017. This will be a fun couples golf event to kick-off the season.

You can sign up as an individual. Details to follow in the upcoming weeks.

There will be many improvements to the Indian Hills complex in the upcoming

weeks. We will be installing weed barrier and mulch to the flower beds once

the weather breaks. There are also plans to repair some of the cart paths

where there are bad spots. Catch a pretty day and get out and play!

Thanks,

Josh Little, Director of Golf

501-884-6018