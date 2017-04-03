Web Exclusive: Fitness Tips

By

Spring Workout Tips: How To Jumpstart Your Exercise Goals

As spring looms near, out goals for getting fit for summer’s sultry styles can seem like New Year’s resolutions part deux. (And we all know how most of those January resolutions end up.)

While setting a fitness resolution (whether for a new year or a new bathing suit) is easy enough, sticking to it can be trickier than those April’s Fools jokes up your sleeve. So, what’s the key to success? According to F.F.I.T. Life founder Tiffanie Barton, the secret is in making the so-called sacrifice for fitness feel nothing like a sacrifice at all. So, read on for her top tips to help you enjoy being physically active, which, in turn, will help you stick to your goals.

Make Fitness Fun. This is the most important. If you choose something you enjoy doing, you will want to take the time out of your day to do it. If you like to run, start off slow and watch yourself build up your endurance – or even consider joining a running club after work. Hate running? Fret not! You can find a class for any type of activity. Or, if you prefer to do the work in your own home, choose a fitness video or hire a personal trainer to come to you. There are many ways to be active without hitting the gym.

Think you might like Pilates? Start here!

Be Realistic. If you decide every year you are going to run a marathon, but you have never made it to even running a mile, you are setting yourself up for disappointment. Start small with your goals and remember that you can always rewrite your goals as you see yourself progress. Who knows, you may actually reach that marathon goal!

Make a Plan. Becoming physically fit can be very intimidating, especially if you have never stepped foot in a gym before. If you have a proper plan, whether written by you or by a certified trainer, you are more apt to follow it. Having an outline will take you step by step to your goal instead of being overwhelmed by the end result before you even start.

A fitness plan that only takes 20 minutes!

Get Support. If you surround yourself with people that encourage you to be healthy, you will be more motivated to stay with it. Remember, misery loves company. Try to find a workout partner that you can meet for a workout class or for a morning run or hire a trainer to kick start your regimen or to help keep you on track.

Journal Your Progress. Keep a fitness journal from Day 1. Record what you did and how you felt before and after your workout. If you are able to see every day what you accomplished, you will feel better about yourself and stay accountable to your goal.

Muscles sore? Click here!