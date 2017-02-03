Web Exclusive: FFB Recreation

By

Spring is getting closer, and we are getting more excited every day. Woodland Mead Park Mini-Golf and Disc Golf open next month (exact date still to be determined). Presently Club staff has been busy making inspections and arranging for any remaining repairs. There are so many people who have loved the Classic (older) course for so long and will enjoy playing the refurbished Classic Course. Course restrooms have been updated and will soon be ready for use.

It just gets “better and better”. We have had a good winter at Fairfield Lanes and have a whole “new look”. Come by and check us out and enjoy some of the best food around—our chicken strips and tater tots are awesome as well as other menu items. We even have new tables and chairs for your enjoyment.

We are continuing to offer our Tie-Dye T-Shirt class ($10) on Wednesdays for your enjoyment. Please call (501) 884-6008 to schedule or for more information.

We hope to see you soon. You will be pleased with the many improvements here at Fairfield Bay this year.

Looking forward to new year of plenty of fun!

Cassie Lopez

Recreation Manager