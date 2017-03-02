Web Exclusive: FFB Marina

By

New Lake Water Toys!

Your FFB Marina is on the move getting ready for spring & summer. We’re receiving our new water toys for your lake pleasures in March, details soon!

As soon as weather permits we’re prepping the marina for a new face lift with bright new tropical logo colors & trim, during this time some entry & exit points of the marina store will be blocked off, please have patience.

Our dock maintenance continues with 9-winch dock support braces now replaced with 3 more to do. We’re also evaluating replacing lighting on the breakwater protection. The safety of your water playground remains our number one focus!

Our winter sales were very successful & we’re stocking our new clothing & goods every day. We have a new “Always 25% Off” section in the store to help keep your choices fresh & new.

We’ve received a replica Tug Boat donated by Mike Doyle & his wife. We’re in the process of analyzing the best use potential.

As a side note, PLEASE be careful on the lake. It’s now more than 6’ below normal levels. Stay in the main channels avoiding shorelines & obstructions that could damage your boat.

See you at the Lake!

Make sure to “LIKE” our Facebook page for constant updates.

John Conry, Marina Manager

501-884-6030