Web Exclusive: FFB Library

Happy February. It’s a great month to read a book.

I can’t believe it’s already February……time truly does fly when you’re having fun… And we do have fun here at the Library! Besides fun, we also love having our wonderful patrons, volunteers, visitors, and guests come to the library and make use of all there is to offer. As always, we welcome anyone in the community to stop by and visit us—if you’ve never visited our Library, you are missing out on an amazing place! We are gearing up for an exciting year….plans are being made for events in the upcoming months—the ‘Tee It Up For Literacy’ Golf Tournament on April 22nd, the Annual Book Sale will be in conjunction with ‘Bloomin’ in the Bay’ on May 12 & 13, the Summer Reading Program in June for both kids AND adults, Tommy Terrific in June….and so much more….just lots of excitement! And for February, our volunteer Lyn Catron has created a beautiful Valentine’s Day Basket that we are going to be raffling off on February 13th—just in time for the BIG day! It has lots of Valentine’s goodies in it you and your sweetheart would really enjoy, all wrapped up in an adorable picnic basket. Chances to win the basket are 1 for $1.00 or 6 for $5.00…..all proceeds will benefit our Library. We have a bunch of new books, movies and audiobooks that have come in since the first of the year—so stop in soon, check out all the new stuff, buy some raffle tickets and say Hello! Until next month, Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone!! -Karen Tangen, Editor

Happy Valentines Day!

As The Page Turns Did you know……

*Over 141 million Valentine’s Day cards are exchanged annually, making Valentine’s Day the second-most popular greeting-card-giving occasion .

*More than 40,000Americans are employed at chocolate companies.

*There are 119 single men (i.e., never married, widowed or divorced) who are in their 20s for every 100 single women of the same ages. There are 34 single men (i.e., never married, widowed or divorced) age 65 or older for every 100 single women of the same ages.

*An average of 6 million couples will get engaged on Valentines Day.

*Men account for 73 percent of Valentines Day flower sales.

*In the Middle Ages, young men and women drew names to see who their Valentine would be. They would wear the name pinned to their sleeve for one week so that everyone would know their supposed true feelings.

*The first Valentine’s Day box of chocolates was introduced by Richard Cadbury in 1868.

Time to try a NEW Author?

“I had the great fortune to attend the Association of Rural and Small Libraries Conference in Fargo, North Dakota back in November, 2016. Being a native of Montana myself, I was slightly concerned about the weather, but it was fairly nice and the snow hadn’t begun to fall yet, so I lucked out. The conference was amazing. I attended daily classes, learned a LOT and met hundreds of other Library professionals from many small towns, many even smaller than Fairfield Bay. At lunch and dinner each day we had speakers that were all well-known authors. The final speaker of the event was William Kent Krueger – one of my all-time favorites! I was thrilled and he did not disappoint. He gave a great talk and I all but forgot about my dinner sitting in front of me, as did most of those in attendance. Needless to say, I came home and made sure that we had all the books in our Library from his popular Cork O’Connor series. We didn’t then, but thanks to the generosity of our patrons and donors, we do now. We had several of his books, but I was able to fill in the books we were missing, and I highly recommend all of them. The novels are all classified as crime fiction, and feature Cork O’Connor who is half-Irish, half-Ojibwe. The stories are set in Minnesota, where Mr. Krueger himself lives, and this setting is very important to the series. If I’ve peaked your interest at all, stop by the library and our awesome Volunteers will be more than happy to help you get started on the Cork O’Connor series”. -Karen Tangen, Editor

Need another reason to stop by and see us?

Stop by the library and take a look at the beautiful wood bowls that were created and turned by local resident, Roger Lafoon. Roger has loaned us several of his amazing creations that will be on display in the library through the month of March.

Join the Readers Group!

The Fairfield Bay Library is fortunate to have an active Readers Group that meets at the Library, on the third Friday of every month, from September through May. You don’t have to be a member to attend the meeting, nor do you have to have read the book to be a part of the discussion – everyone is welcome!! The books they will be reading and discussing are pre-chosen and the schedule is listed below, so join us:

FEBRUARY 17 THE PROMISE by Ann Weisberger Karen Mulder

MARCH 17 ORPHAN TRAIN by Christina Baker Kline Linda Lynch

APRIL 21 CIRCLING THE SUN by Paula McLain Judy Wheeler

MAY 19 ME BEFORE YOU by Jojo Moyes Barbara Wallster

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER!! We’ve finally left the stone age and entered into the 21st Century…..we have a Twitter account! Follow us at @ffblibrary