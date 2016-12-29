Web Exclusive: Fairfield Bay Library

By

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

2016 has come and gone, it’s time to look forward to the New Year! There are so many good things to look forward to…new patrons, new visitors, new books/DVD’s/audiobooks, etc. – everything that makes our library wonderful.

Winter is an especially great time to visit the library-whether it’s finding a new author, picking up a novel by one of your favorite authors, finding a movie for staying in on a chilly night, or picking up an audiobook to listen to.

Come by and be greeted by our cheerful volunteer staff.

We also want to say THANK YOU to our outgoing Director, Alice Chambers. Alice has retired as of December 31st and we are going to miss her. She has poured her heart and soul into the Library for the last few years and has more than earned her retirement. Alice, her husband Larry and their four adorable dogs are going to be travelling and spending some much needed time together in the upcoming months. We wish them all safe travels – and don’t forget about your friends here at the Library!!

Join the Readers Group!

The Fairfield Bay Library is fortunate to have an active Readers Group that meets at the Library, on the third Friday of every month, from September through May. You don’t have to be a member to attend the meeting, nor do you have to have read the book to be a part of the discussion – everyone is welcome!! The books they will be reading and discussing are pre-chosen and the schedule is listed below, so join us:

JANUARY 20 A MAN CALLED OVE by Jill Bailey Frederik Beckman

FEBRUARY 17 THE PROMISE by Ann Weisberger Karen Mulder

MARCH 17 ORPHAN TRAIN by Christina Baker Kline Linda Lynch

APRIL 21 CIRCLING THE SUN by Paula McLain Judy Wheeler

MAY 19 ME BEFORE YOU by Jojo Moyes Barbara Wallster