Web Exclusive: Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce

Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce Happenings!

Business After Hours,

SAVE the DATE: July 27th @ 5pm

These events are held quarterly on the fourth Thursday of the month from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Hosted by a Chamber business member offering the opportunity to promote their business and foster a positive business climate in the region. Lite dinner and drinks are available from Encore! Cash drawing! For more info, call 501-884-3324.

Everyone welcome. Bring your business cards!

A 50/50 Drawing will be held to give you a chance to win some cash!

Upcoming Dates:

July 27th @ 5pm

September 28th @ 5pm

Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon Coffee Club, 10am

If you are a new resident please stop by the Chamber of Commerce to pick up your welcome bag full of goodies!!! It’s full of awesome gifts from your neighbors and local merchants! We host a Welcome Wagon event every month right here at the Chamber. We have coffee and yummy donuts! We meet the fourth Thursday of every month @ 10am. Come have some coffee and donuts and meet other new residents! We would love to take the time to welcome you. See you then! 501-884-3324.

If you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and take a look and see all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324

EVENTS IN THE BAY

If you have an event that you would like to add to our monthly calendar, please go to the Chamber calendar and hit SUBMIT CALENDAR REQUEST.

June: Bingo at VFW Hwy 330. Every Monday night at 6:30

June: Karaoke at the VFW Hwy 330. Every Wednesday and Friday night at 7:00

June: Community Club Board Meeting fourth Tuesday of every month at 3. Open to Public

June: Welcome Wagon Coffee Club 4th Thursday of every month @ 10am at the Chamber office.

June 3rd: Summit 55 Eagle Bank Golf Tournament

June 10th: Ozark Health Golf Tournament: Indian Hills

June 10th: Route 66 Theme meal The Little Red Restaurant 6pm

June 12th: Care Cap Connections. Presbyterian Kirk of the Hills 9am-2pm

June 13th: Branson In The Bay-A Tribute to Ray Charles. Fairfield Bay Conference Center 7pm-9pm

June 16th-17th: Surf the Bay. SEE SCHEDULE IN “EVENT POSTERS”

June 17th: Father’s Day Chillin ‘n’ Grillin. The Little Red Restaurant 6pm

June 24th: FFB Community Benefit Golf Tournament. Conway & Jonesboro blast

June 27th: Michael Kelley Presents Voices That Change. Fairfield Bay Conference Center 7pm-9pm