Web Exclusive: Chamber of Commerce

By

Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce Happenings!

Business After Hours, March 23rd @ 5pm

These events are held quarterly on the fourth Thursday of the month from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center. Hosted by a Chamber business member offering the opportunity to promote their business and foster a positive business climate in the region. Lite dinner and drinks are available from Encore! Cash drawing! For more info, call 501-884-3324

Everyone welcome. Bring your business cards!

A 50/50 Drawing will be held to give you a chance to win some cash!

Upcoming Dates:

May 25th @ 5pm

July 27th @ 5pm

September @ 5pm

Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon Coffee Club, 10am

If you are a new resident please stop by the Chamber of Commerce to pick up your welcome bag full of goodies!!! It’s full of awesome gifts from your neighbors and local merchants! We host a Welcome Wagon event every month right here at the Chamber. We have coffee and yummy donuts! We meet the fourth Thursday of every month @ 10am, Come have some coffee and donuts and meet other new residents! We would love to take the time to welcome you. See you then! 501-884-3324

If you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and take a look and see all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324