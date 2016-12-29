Web Exclusive: Chamber of Commerce

By

Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce Happenings!

Fairfield Bay Welcome Wagon Coffee Club

If you are a new resident please stop by the Chamber of Commerce to pick up your welcome bag full of goodies!!! We host a Welcome Wagon event every month right here at the Chamber. We meet the fourth Thursday of every month @ 10am, Come have some coffee and donuts and meet other new residents! See you on then! 501-884-3324

If you are not a member of the Fairfield Bay Chamber of Commerce, go to our website and take a look and see all we have to offer you as a business. We look forward to serving you! Web address: www.ffbchamber.com Phone: 501-884-3324