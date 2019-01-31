Walgreens Took Advantage of Medicaid and Patients Arkansas to receive more than $1 million

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined with the federal government and other states to settle two separate allegations against the Walgreen Co., or Walgreens, totaling $1,054,839.77 for Arkansas.

“Walgreens took advantage of Medicaid and its patients with their unacceptable business practices,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Walgreens must be held accountable for their actions which hurt patients and taxpayers.”

The first settlement resolves allegations that, between January 2006 and December 2017, Walgreens under reported the number of days that insulin pens should last if the patient used insulin strictly according to the prescriber’s directions causing the federal government and state Medicaid programs to pay for more insulin than certain patients needed. Under the terms of the settlement, Arkansas will receive $127,966.49 of the $209.2 million settlement.

The second settlement resolves allegations that, between January 2008 and December 2017, Walgreens submitted claims to state Medicaid programs in which the prices it identified as the usual and customary prices for certain prescription drugs that it sold through the Prescription Savings Club program were higher than the prices it charged for those drugs to customers who did not participate in the program. The total settlement is $60 million, of which Arkansas will receive $926,873.28.

The settlements were negotiated by several states’ Medicaid Fraud Control Units and the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units.