VFW January Meal

January 4, 2017 By Leave a Comment

YES!!! The Ladies are cooking again!!! PUBLIC WELCOME – Please join the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary for their next meal on Saturday, January 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
We will be serving our Homemade Spaghetti – Cheese Garlic Bread – Salad – Coffee/Tea and our HOMEMADE DESSERTS (ALL YOU CAN EAT). The cost is only $8 with no tax or gratuity. Carry outs are available and all meals are NON-SMOKING.
All proceeds go to our many Veteran and Community Programs. The VFW Post is located on Hwy 330 South. Hope to see you at the V.

