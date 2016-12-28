VBC Master Gardeners December Update

By

by Cynthia Lacken

VBC Master Gardeners and guests enjoyed our annual Holiday Luncheon at Fairfield Bay’s Conference Center on December 14th. We welcomed our newest Master Gardeners; April Keeling, Edie Calaway, Jim Morris, Jill Bailey and Linda Lewis, all of whom just completed their training. Karen Mulder was named Master Gardener of the Year for her tireless work and support of many projects and Pam Hilgers was named Rookie of the Year. Both Karen and Pam were given special award pins for volunteering 200 plus hours in 2016. There were twelve others who had volunteered over 100 hrs including Marguerite Dory, Barbara Foster, Marylou Horvath, Maud Huber, Linda Pratt, Dan Ratcliff, Mary Ratcliff, Marolyn Reck, Claudia Sands, Marti Shannon, Linda Yarman and Cynthia Lacken. We also enjoyed a slide show presentation of photos taken throughout the year at various projects. It was wonderful to see Master Gardeners smiling and enjoying their work! We learn from each other while we volunteer and work our projects. We celebrated our accomplishments in 2016 which included:

•successful plant sale in May

•implementation of Lunch & Learn programs to support community education consisting of 6 sessions in both Clinton and Fairfield Bay on a variety of interesting topics

•completion of the cabinets in the Ed Leamon Park (ELP) cabin in Fairfield Bay which resulted in a beautiful workspace and organized storage

•storage shed clean up in ELP which organized Master Gardener tools and supplies

•creation of new compost bins behind the shed in ELP (pallets donated by Gary Pack Lumber) to contain and manage plant debris

•new plant tags for ELP gardens again supporting community education and “botanical garden” designation

•Planted trees to celebrate Earth Day both in ELP and the Clinton Library garden

We also welcome our newly elected officers for 2017 – President, Maud Huber, as well as Karen Mulder as Secretary and Linda Yarman as Treasurer. We look forward to 2017 and wish all the residents of Van Buren County a very Happy New Year!