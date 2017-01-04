Left to right: CindyWilson, Scott & Betty Spencer, Sheila Brown. A holiday donation of $200 from the VBC Farm Bureau board of directors, as well as a gift of several hundred packets of cheesy rice packed by the Farm Bureau women’s committee was accepted by Scott & Betty Spencer on behalf of Food For Life, a local food pantry.
Note: Cindy & Sheila are on the VBC FB Women’s Committee.
VBC Farm Bureau Donates to Food For Life
January 4, 2017
Left to right: CindyWilson, Scott & Betty Spencer, Sheila Brown. A holiday donation of $200 from the VBC Farm Bureau board of directors, as well as a gift of several hundred packets of cheesy rice packed by the Farm Bureau women’s committee was accepted by Scott & Betty Spencer on behalf of Food For Life, a local food pantry.
