VBC Farm Bureau Donates to Food For Life

Left to right: CindyWilson, Scott & Betty Spencer, Sheila Brown. A holiday donation of $200 from the VBC Farm Bureau board of directors, as well as a gift of several hundred packets of cheesy rice packed by the Farm Bureau women’s committee was accepted by Scott & Betty Spencer on behalf of Food For Life, a local food pantry.

Note: Cindy & Sheila are on the VBC FB Women’s Committee.