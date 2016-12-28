VBC Farm Bureau Attend State Convention

By

Van Buren County Farm Bureau members (left to right) Judy Brown, Bobby Brown, Becky Wood, Danny Wood, county secretary-treasurer, Sheila Brown, Jimmy Brown, and Terry Rushing, county president were among more than 1,100 who attended Arkansas Farm Bureau’s state convention Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Hot Springs. Convention activities included addresses by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach. Counties were honored for their accomplishments during the past year and delegates voted on formal recommendations submitted by counties for inclusion in the organization’s policy.

Arkansas Farm Bureau is a nonprofit, private farm and rural advocacy organization of more than 190,000 families throughout the state working to improve farm and rural life.