VBC Board of Realtors Lend a Helping hand

By

The Van Buren County Board of Realtors met on Friday, December 16th for their regular monthly meeting and annual Christmas exchange. Each year, the Realtors choose to focus not on ourselves but on things near and dear to our hearts. Instead of exchanging gifts we have traditionally chosen to donate money to those things near and dear. This year, word came to us of a wonderful young couple with a very sick child. Young Bentley was born with many health issues and medical expenses have mounted. The Realtors were very happy to be able to make a donation to Casey and Will to help out with Bentley’s expenses.