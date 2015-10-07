Van Buren County Judge Roger Hooper Seeks Re-Election

By

Judge Hooper is looking forward to making further road improvements, promoting economic growth in business and tourism jobs, managing budgets for maximum utilization of funds, obtaining more grant funds, and keeping the citizens informed thru newspaper articles, town hall meetings, and personal involvements. Additionally, he will continue to promote the growth of technical and higher education in Van Buren County.

Judge Hooper is currently serving on the executive committee of Ozark Opportunities, White River Planning and Development Board, and White River Solid Waste Board. He is an active member with the Arkansas County Judges Association and the Van Buren County Senior Programs.

Roger is seeking the Democratic nomination for an additional two (2) years as Van Buren County Judge.

Roger is a graduate of Lyon College (formerly Arkansas College) in Batesville, Arkansas. He has a 40 year association with Van Buren County and has lived in Van Buren County for over 19 years.

Roger and his wife, Jeanie, have been married for 42 years. They have two children and several grandchildren. Roger and Jeanie have been active members of the Fairfield Bay Baptist Church for the last 11 years.

Judge Hooper stated that, “it has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Van Buren County since January 2011 and I would very much appreciate your support to continue for another two year term.”