Van Swink Honored At Ozark Health

A new art exhibit of 20 paintings has been hung in the Outpatient/Oncology area of the Ozark Health Medical Center. The exhibit will hang for 3 months and the public may view it on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dedicated to the memory of Van Swink, the exhibit by members of the North Central Arkansas Artist League features art that reminds them of Van. Several works are in pastel, his favorite medium, and feature animals, some of his favorite subjects. Two works by Van are also displayed. Many paintings are available for purchase at the gift shop, with a portion of each sale helping projects by the Hospital Auxiliary.

For more information on the exhibit, contact NCA Artist League President Joyce Hartmann, 745-6615.

Pictured above Two of the NCA Artist League members with art in the new exhibit are pictured above…they are Dorothy Hendrickson (left) and Ellen Kelly, shown here painting at Bayside Art Studio and Gallery in Old Town Fairfield Bay. Seventeen artists are exhibiting 20 different works of art at the Outpatient/Oncology area of the Ozark Health Medical Center.