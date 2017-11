Robert Gaunt will present a program on THONG TREES at the Community Education Center at 1PM on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13th. This event is FREE and open to the public. This program is sponsored by the Questers.

The FRENCH I class will meet again on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14th at 4pm at the Education Center. Those who were not able to come to the first class are invited to join us. Madame Cuttone will review the first lesson before starting the class.

Merci et au revoir,

Catherine