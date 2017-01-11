Two Ordinances Tabled for Further Discussion

By

Dan Feuer

Editor

During the regular meeting of the Fairfield Bay City Council on Monday, January 9, two of the three Ordinances were tabled for further discussion. Ordinance 2017-01 was passed allowing the City to purchase to new patrol cars from Jason Jones Ford in Heber Springs.

City Attorney, A.J. Kelly, read the 2nd reading of the Tower Ordinance and no motion was passed to accept the ordinance as read. A motion was passed to table the ordinance for further discussion during the work session on Monday, January 30.

After the Reading of the Rental Property Ordinance, Alderman, Robert Otis, recommended that the ordinance be tabled and was second.

The floor was opened for discussion for members of the audience. Michelle Beeson, tenant and business owner of Chow Hall BBQ, addressed the council members stating this ordinance is a violation of right to privacy and she was more than willing to give states and case numbers where homeowners were awarded settlements for actions such as this ordinance was trying to enforce for invasion of privacy. “If you want to come into my home, than you better get a warrant,” said Ms. Beeson.

Laura Holtzapple, a landlord of several properties within the city of Fairfield Bay, said she understood the need to cleanup these homes that are a disgrace, but if the City of Fairfield Bay comes into one of her homes to inspect and she loses that tenant, she will sue the City. Ms. Holtzapple said that she would agree to the fees and inspection prior to a tenant moving in. “I don’t have people move out of my properties because of the living conditions, my tenants inform me if there is a problem. I object to the annual inspections and if this is being fought in other cities I will be one of the first to fight in this city, said Ms. Holtzapple.

David Harris, landlord and owner of Lady of the Lake Flea Market in the Mall, stated that the City should not be going after just one group of people. The business owners should also be gone after, with conditions of the building in the Mall. “If you’re wanting investors to come into the Bay and they see the condition of these buildings, they are not going to come here if the City is not going to take care of what they already have, said Mr. Harris.

Mr. Harris recommended using a Hotline for landlords and tenants where they can go to voice their complaints and be heard and have some action taken.

Mayor Wellenberger took note of the concerns and said these recommendations will be addressed in the work session at the end of the month.

In other council news, Alderman Michael Shamoon, was sworn in my City Attorney, A.J. Kelly, and will preside over Ward 3 along with Alderman Don Bailey.

Rawlins Collerain was recognized for his many years of service on the White River Planning and Development District Board of Directors. He was presented with a certificate and plaque.

Sue and Doyle Scroggins were recognized as Community Volunteers of the Year for 2016 because of everything they have done for the Conference Center, and the Community Club.