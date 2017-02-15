That Time of year Again, Candy Needed

foundation-banner_20161115192834
February 15, 2017 By Leave a Comment

Each year the Fairfield Bay Recreation Dept. and the Chamber of Commerce sponsor an Annual Easter Celebration and Easter Egg Hunt. This year the Celebration will be on April 8 and we need your assistance to make the Hunt a success. We need candy to put in the eggs and volunteers to help stuff them.
Candy can be dropped off at the Chamber of Commerce, the Recreation Office, or Fairfield Lanes. We will have appx. 4,000 Easter eggs again this year. We will appreciate you, your business, club or organization participating again this year.
To volunteer to stuff eggs call the Chamber of Commerce at (501) 884-3324.

