Thank You TOPS

By

I had lost over 60 lbs TWO times before over the years, only to put it all back on again within a yr or 2…I knew that this time I had to do something different. I joined TOPS- Taking Off Pounds Sensibly and with the support from my TOPS pals I have learned the importance of knowing how to read food labels, how drinking water and finding a workout routine that you enjoy so you will stick to it is so very important.

At the age of 40 I had to have one knee replaced, being over weight is so hard on your body, and taking it off and putting it back on is the worse..For several years I wore a brace and was getting injections to avoid having to have the other knee replaced right away. In my 50’s I had to have the other knee replaced. I had to have a total of 6 knee surgeries over the years. I love giving support to people when they join TOPS because I know the struggles, the frustration but the reward in the long run is so worth it all. I had one lady over the years that I was so inspired by she started our TOPS chapter back in 1978, she stayed so dedicated to TOPS and said get involved with your chapter it will help make you stay focused, to Helen Kanney I say thank you for helping me with your determination over the years and all your support. I have learned how quickly the weight can come back on, so by our weekly meetings and weigh in’s this is something that has really worked for me. This Valentines Day I will celebrate my 12th year for my weight loss. For more info on TOPS go to TOPS.org. It’s such an affordable weight loss support group!! Take care of yourself first…thank you again to all my TOPS pals and my family for all your love and support over the years. Nancy Edwards