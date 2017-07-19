SUMMER STAR PARTY

By

Arkansas State Parks can be great places to stargaze because they are often far from urban light pollution. Volunteers from the Central Arkansas Astronomical Society will be at Woolly Hollow State Park this Saturday from 8:30-11 p.m. They will have telescopes available for you to view the different celestial bodies and will be there to answer your questions. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and make special Arkansas State Park memories with your family!

At 8:30 p.m., this Star Party will have a special presentation on the full solar eclipse that will occur over North America in August. Topics include how to safely view the eclipse, and see the space station flyover later that evening! Please call the park at 501-679-2098 if you have questions.