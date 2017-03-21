State Call Center Opens Tomorrow

By

NORTH LITTLE ROCK— Jackson, Van Buren, and White County residents that suffered damage from the severe storms and tornadoes of February 28, 2017, and Searcy County residents that suffered damage from the severe storms and tornadoes of February 28, 2017, or March 6, 2017, may be eligible for Arkansas Disaster Assistance and should call the Arkansas Disaster Assistance Hotline at

1-888-683-2336 (ADEM) to verify eligibility and register for assistance.

The call center will open tomorrow, Wednesday March 22, 2017. The toll-free lines will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday – Friday, March 22-March 28.

Assistance may be available for eligible homeowners and renters in Jackson, Searcy, Van Buren, and White Counties whose primary residence was destroyed or made uninhabitable and had eligible uninsured losses. Businesses, secondary homes, vacation homes, outbuildings or sheds, and vehicles are not eligible for state assistance.

Representatives from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management will be available through the hotline to explain the State Individual Assistance program process and help eligible residents apply for aid. Online applications can be submitted after call center operating hours or during the weekend by visiting www.adem.arkansas.gov.

Categories of assistance may include home repair assistance, personal property assistance, cleaning and sanitizing, and household debris removal.

The following information is needed from the primary homeowners and/or renters to apply:

· A phone number and email address where you can be reached;

· Your social security number;

· Your current mailing address;

· The address of the affected property;

· Detailed damage description; and

· Insurance information including your policy number.

The application period is Wednesday March 22-Tuesday March 28, 2017.

