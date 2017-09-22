Special Meeting of the Van Buren Quorum Court

The Van Buren County Quorum Court will hold a special meeting on Thursday, September 28 at 7 p.m. at the Van Buren County Court House Annex in Clinton. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the resolution to declare a vacancy in the office of the Van Buren County Sheriff, effective September 30, 2017 and to fill the vacancy for the unexpired term.

Any interested applicants for the position of County Sheriff may submit their resume no later than noon on Thursday, September 28, 2017. Applicants can submit either by hand or fax to the County Clerks office at 501.745.6976 or via email to: [email protected]