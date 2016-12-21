Shirley School Board Receives Outstanding Award

By

Shirley School Board Members, Melanie Beltran, Jason Wood, Rose Owen, Sam Shull, and President Collene Halldorsen were recently presented with an outstanding school board award from Arkansas School Board Association. The award is in recognition of the fact that all members have received at least 25 hours of continuing education in school board training. Shirley School Board is committed to providing the highest quality education to the students of the Shirley School by learning how to maximize the resources of the district.The board members are also committed to staying well informed of educational legislation and trends in Arkansas.