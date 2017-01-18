Shirley man arrested on possesssion of drugs and Shirley women arrested for pulbic intoxication and criminal trespass..

By

On January 16th, 2017, Deputies from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a disturbance on Burnt Ridge Rd in Shirley. After arriving they located a male and female subject in the yard in front of a stuck truck. The subjects was identified as 45 year old Brian David Hardaway of Shirley and 50 year old Kelley Marie Gardner of Shirley. Deputies found Hardaway to be in possession illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. Hardaway is being charged with felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Gardner is being charged with misdemeanor Public Intoxication and misdemeanor Criminal Trespass. Hardaway is currently incarcerated at the Van Buren County Detention Center awaiting a first appearance. Gardner was released.