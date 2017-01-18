Shirley Man Arrested on Burglery Charges

By

On January 11th, 2017, Deputies responded to a Residential Burglary on Carlton Lane in Shirley. When deputies arrived at the incident location, they witnessed a suspect on a red 4-wheeler leaving into the woods. Deputies located the 4-wheeler at a residence on Berryfield Lane, and the suspect fitting the description on the person on the 4-wheeler.

Deputies also found stolen property from the incident location. Deputies arrested 31 year old Timothy John Phillips of Shirley. Phillips is being charged with felony Residential Burglary and Theft of Property.

Phillips is currently incarcerated at the Van Buren County Detention Center awaiting a first appearance.