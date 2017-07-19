Shirley Man Arrested on Assault Charges

By

On July 17th, 2017, Deputies from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a disturbance in Shirley. After arriving and speaking with witnesses and victims. Arrested 37 year old Jesse Adam Barnett of Shirley after he became combative and resisted deputies. Barnett is being charged with felony Aggravated Assault, misdemeanor Resisting Arrest, and misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct. Barnett is currently incarcerated waiting a first appearance.