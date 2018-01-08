Sheriff’s Office warns of possible police impersonato

The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office has received a couple of reports in the last couple of weeks of a vehicle attempting to pull over vehicles in the Hopewell area. Complaints say that the possible suspect vehicle is a light-colored 4-door passenger car with two blue lights in the front grill, and described the suspect as a male.

At this time, we have not been able to confirm that the vehicle was an unmarked police car. Because of that, we are cautioning residents to take extra care if an unmarked car attempts to stop them. If you are uncertain if the vehicle is a real police car, please immediately call 911, and relay the information to the dispatcher while continuing to drive to a safe location, such as an open business or law enforcement building.

If you have any information about the suspect or his whereabouts, you are encouraged to immediately contact the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at (501)362-8143 or by using the tip line on our website, cleburnecountysheriff.com

-Sheriff Chris Brown