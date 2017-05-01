SEVERE WEATHER IMPACT UPDATE

By

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – The State Emergency Operation Center is currently activated to Level II (Limited Activation) in response to the severe weather that occurred over the weekend affecting much of the state of Arkansas. Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared a State of Emergency for Arkansas in addition to the 18 counties that have submitted verbal disaster declarations. The 18 counties are Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Cleburne, Conway, Craighead, Drew, Faulkner, Independence, Jackson, Marion, Montgomery, Newton, Washington, White and Woodruff.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management continues to receive damage reports from local emergency managers across the state. The following information from the counties includes current damages and impacts reported to ADEM by the counties during this severe weather event. Updates are highlighted.

Arkansas – One business damaged. Rooms damaged at nursing home. One fatality.

Boone – One home partially collapsed and multiple power lines down across the county. 1 injured and transported to local hospital.

Carroll – An estimated 12 homes have sustained damage. Multiple power lines are down across the county. 1 fatality.

Clark – One home sustained damage.

Clay – Two homes have sustained damage. Most of Corning remains without power. 120 residents have been evacuated.

Cleburne – One fatality. An unknown number of residents have been evacuated from the Rainbow Island area.

Crawford – One home sustained damage. Seven roads sustained damage.

Craighead – An unknown number of residents have been evacuated from Jonesboro in the vicinity of the Mary Jane Drive and Race Street areas.

Crittenden – One home sustained damage. At least one outbuilding was completely destroyed. Multiple power lines are down across the county.

Cross – 13 homes have sustained damage, including a mobile home that is a complete loss.

Drew – One home has sustained damage. Multiple homes have trees that have fallen on them. Several outbuildings have been completely destroyed. Multiple power lines are down across the county.

Faulkner – Two injuries. At least 10 residents have been evacuated from a housing complex for the elderly.

Garland – Two injuries.

Hempstead – Trees down across the county.

Lawrence – At least six residents have been evacuated from the areas of County Road 403 and the city of Portia. Evacuations are still underway. Trees down across the county.

Madison – Two children are missing. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing for the missing children.

Marion – 15 residents were evacuated.

Mississippi – One business sustained damage. A cotton gin in Dell was destroyed.

Monroe – Trees down across the county. One home destroyed.

Newton – One home destroyed due to lightning strike.

Perry – An unknown number of residents were evacuated from Reynolds Street in Perryville.

Saline – Three homes sustained damage. One fatality.

Washington – Five homes have sustained damage. Two fatalities. Numerous trees and power lines are down across the county.

Woodruff – One home has sustained damage.