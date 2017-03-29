Severe Weather Adds New Challenges for Osage Point

By

Not everyone may be aware, but Osage Point was hit by severe weather during the early morning hours of March 1st, 2017. We have faced many challenges, but we are on our way to getting back to normal. We were given approval today by our insurance carrier to re-build Toyhouse Unit #111. The re-build activities will begin today. We are anticipating the final review from our insurance carrier so that we may determine our options and forward planning on Townhome Units #111 and #113. Hopefully, this will be made manifest some time next week. Please be careful when passing by the construction site. Several activities are still on going and this activity will increase as we move forward.

We really appreciate the kind words and prayers you have so graciously offered on our behalf. Osage Point is committed to regaining the momentum that was lost due to the March 1st storm. We are thankful to God that no one was hurt and that all the damage can be replaced. It is not the challenges that define us, but how we respond to those we face. I am proud to say that we have embraced this challenge in a positive light and will push forward and obtain completion very soon. Spring is here and we are ready to put this bump in the road behind us.

Ozark Resort Homes wishes to thank the residents and visitors of Fairfield Bay for their patience during our construction progress!

Please contact our local Fairfield Bay Realtors for pricing and availability. The toll free 877-884-4885. Reserve your unit before they are gone! Unit occupancy will be available by the end of July 2017.

