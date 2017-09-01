September Marina Events

Paddle Battle and Boati Gras, Sat Sept 16th

Two awesome Festivals in One Day!

Looking for ideas on how to spend a fantastic day in the Bay? Look no further – we’ve got a full day planned for you!

Come join in the fun on Saturday, September 16th as Fairfield Bay hosts TWO of its signature events on the same day – Paddle Battle in the morning, then Boati Gras in the evening. It’s the perfect way to take in all that beautiful Greers Ferry Lake has to offer, and it’s guaranteed to be fun for the whole family.

PADDLE BATTLE , 9AM START

Start your day at the Fairfield Bay Marina as we kick off the third annual Paddle Battle at the Bay. If you can paddle, you can battle. With racers for skilled paddlers, all the way to races for the kiddos, this festival has something for everyone. Prizes will awarded for each division (skilled paddlers, parent-child combo teams, and youth divisions), and the fun can’t be beat. Races kick off at 9 AM and will continue until lunchtime, when Chow Hall BBQ will be on hand, serving up some of the most delicious BBQ on the lake. So, grab a kayak, canoe, SUP (or whatever else you can find to paddle) and join in the fun!

BOATI GRAS, 5PM START

After taking a mid-day rest from all the paddling, head back down to the marina for the 5th annual Boati Gras celebration! This can’t miss festival is family friendly, and is sure to be some of the most fun you’ve had all summer.

The fun begins at 5:00 with a boat parade, led by the Fairfield Bay Marina’s mini tug. Decorated boats will take a circle around the marina, throwing beads in true New Orleans fashion. Afterwards, grab some authentic Cajun fare and watch as the Krewe of Jesters get the party started with fun, dancing, and just an all around, Mardi Gras good time. There will be awards of all types given out – best costume, best decorated boat, best jester, Lagniappe, Piquante, Un Bijon, and so many more.

Don your best Mardi Gras costume and come down and join the fun!

For more information on both events, go to: VisitFairfieldBay.com/events