Senior Center Flea Market & More

The Fairfield Bay Senior Center is planning their annual flea market on Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Expanded this year, the sale will feature baked goods, crafts and Karen’s yummy cinnamon rolls and biscuits and gravy.

This flea market event is the perfect opportunity to clear out those items you seldom use or no longer need. Rent a table for $10 for a square table or $15 for the round size to display your items. It’s an easy almost-pain-free way of having a sale. You don’t have to advertise or put up directional signs to your house. Just bring your items to the senior center the night before, price and display your items, then come the next morning, ready to do business. Bring your own cash box and change because you keep all the proceeds from your sale.

Call Carol at the Senior Center at 884-7800 to reserve your table, then stop in Tuesday – Friday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to pay for your table or tables.