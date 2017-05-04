Scammers Pose as Charities to Help Victims After Storms and Flooding

By

Don’t fall for high-pressure sales tactics and thoroughly research charities

LITTLE ROCK – Con artists often target Arkansans as the State recovers from storm and flood damage. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says some scammers use this trying time to tug on the heart strings of kind-hearted Arkansans by posing as a charity to help these families. But they only end up stealing the money that was intended for families putting their lives back together.

“Families across our State have been displaced and have lost many personal belongings in the effects of the recent storms,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Those of us who are not in the hardest hit areas often want to do what we can to help those in need, but scam artists are often out there posing as legitimate charities, stealing money instead of turning it over to families in need.”

Arkansans should avoid giving in to high-pressure pitches for giving and do their research about their options to give because many of these unscrupulous charities will choose a name similar to that of a legitimate charity. Also consider only making a check or credit card payment, instead of cash, for increased security and tax purposes.

For more information and tips on charitable giving, along with a charities database, visit ArkansasAG.gov.