Rutledge Statement Following U.S. Supreme Court Refusal to Lift Stay of Execution on Inmate Don Davis

By

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released a statement tonight after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected her request to lift the stay on Inmate Don Davis’ scheduled execution.

“It is heartbreaking that the family of Jane Daniel has once again seen justice delayed. Davis was convicted of his crimes in 1992, and my office took every action it could today to see that justice was carried out. Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court has the final say and has decided not to lift the stay at this time.

“There are five scheduled executions remaining with nothing preventing them from occurring, but I will continue to respond to any and all legal challenges brought by the prisoners. The families have waited far too long to see justice, and I will continue to make that a priority.”