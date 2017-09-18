Rutledge Issues Urgent Warning on Equifax and Con Artists

‘Criminals are going to call and email Arkansans looking to exploit the exposure of their personal information’

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today is warning Arkansans to be on alert as the Equifax data breach will likely lead to hacking and phishing attempts from con artists and criminals, both over the phone and online. Rutledge, who has taken on a leading role and is working with other states as part of a thorough review, has learned that at least 1.2 million Arkansans may be impacted.

“Criminals are going to call and email Arkansans looking to exploit the exposure of their personal information,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Just because someone calls claiming to be from Equifax or emails claiming to be a bank does not mean they are. Arkansans should stay vigilant as I work with other states to get to the bottom of how and why this data breach occurred.”

Arkansans should be on the lookout for phishing emails that claim to be Equifax and offering to check if your data is compromised, emails that claim a problem has occurred with a credit card or bank, calls or emails from a scammer claiming to be your bank and any unexpected charges on a credit or debit card.

If you have been a victim of identity theft, close accounts that have been tampered with or fraudulently opened and file a complaint with the FTC. The Attorney General’s office also offers an ID Theft Passport to help victims reestablish their good name.

Arkansans can visit ArkansasAG.gov to get the latest information about the breach.