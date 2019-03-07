Visit Fairfield Bay to

Make it a Year to Remember

The freshness of spring days are on the way. Daffodils are beginning to bloom and that means it’s definitely time to step into the great outdoors! It’s time to make a #Resolution4Adventure.

At Fairfield Bay, we live for adventure. We’re a community made of authentic experiences. And we’ve made it our Resolution that your adventure will last ‘all year long’. So get your calendar out and make a resolution you want to keep: that 2019 will be a YEAR TO REMEMBER!

Introducing Fairfield Bay’s 10 NEW Adventure Stops!

To help you get started on your #Resolution4Adventure, we’re showcasing 10 of our favorite places throughout the Bay where you can find authentic, original experiences you can’t find anywhere else! Some are perfect for a 5 min quick ‘welcome’ pic and some adventures will take you down a trail of history to the largest Indian Rock House Cave in the state – a living piece of history where you can look at 4,000-year-old petroglyphs and almost hear the stories of the Indians who lived there. Called ‘nature’s own playground’, Fairfield Bay truly offers an adventure for EVERY person of ALL ages.

Picture Perfect. At each Adventure Stop learn something new while checking off another box on the downloadable kids guide (CLICK HERE). You can check off all 10 Adventure Stops in one day, or come back throughout the year. One thing’s for certain, you will find unexpected memories along the way. Be sure to grab a photo – AND don’t forget to tag #Resolution4Adventure to join in on the fun! Join Fairfield Bay, Arkansas’ fb page for more.

10 NEW ADVENTURE STOPS



1. Big Welcome Chairs

2. Art Gallery

3. Indian Rock House Cave

4. Totem Pole

5. Butterfly Garden

6. Mini-Golf Fun Park

7. Cool Pool Cafe & Park

8. Pet Fire Hydrants

9. Action Pack Trail

10. Fish Feeding Frenzy



“The new addition of the fun Adventure Stops really add to the true uniqueness of Fairfield Bay,” said Rocky Nickles, Fairfield Bay Community Club General Manager. “We want everyone who comes to our beautiful community to experience a few of the original things that set us apart, and this is it.“

And if you’re looking for more adventure ideas, here’s few that will make even the most diligent of couch potatoes get out and enjoy a bit Arkansas’ fresh air and beauty.

● Sugar Loaf Mountain Island – Arkansas’ only mountain island trail

● 90 miles of ATV/UTV trails and 20 acre fun park

● 10 hiking trails for all levels of hiking enthusiasts (some with waterfalls)

● Golf, golf, and more golf! (2 championship courses, mini-golf, disc and foot golf)

● Tennis and Pickelball

● 5 Fun Parks

● Cool Pool Cafe

● Kayaks, fishing pontoons, jet ski’s, ski boats, paddle boat and more for rent

● 10 Signature Events all year long

Make Fairfield Bay your #Resolution4Adventure Stop. All the adventure your heart desires can be found at Fairfield Bay – in the heart of Arkansas. Bring the whole family and get ready to make some memories all year long!