Postal Worker Misleads Investigators in Armed Robbery

On Saturday, February 11, 2017, a report was received of an armed robbery at the Fairfield Bay Post Office. According to the report, an armed man had entered the Post office as the Post Office was being opened for service, restraining the on-duty employee and stealing numerous money orders and cash.

Investigators from the Fairfield Bay Police Department, the Arkansas State Police and the United States Postal Inspector’s Division immediately began investigating the report.

The investigation revealed that no armed robbery took place, but instead, was an attempt to mislead authorities as to the true nature of the theft.

Information and evidence led to the recovery of most of the money orders, as well as the specialized machinery used to imprint the money orders. Stolen cash and stamps were also recovered.

The total amount of stolen items is listed as approximately sixteen thousand dollars ($16,000).

Two people, Russell Clint Basinger, 32 and Kristi Holliday, 32, both of Fairfield Bay, were indentified as being part of the theft and both will have felony charges pending in Federal Court.