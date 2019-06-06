Petit Jean Swap Meet

ANTIQUE CARS, PARTS, CRAFTS & MORE!

That’s what you will find on Petit Jean Mountain the week before Father’s Day.

Located on the tree-shaded grounds of The Museum of Automobiles, the 61st Annual Petit Jean Antique Auto Show & Swap Meet begins Tuesday June 11th and runs through Saturday June 15th.

In addition to hundreds of collectable cars for sale, there will be all types of Antique Auto restoration supplies, new and used parts, plus related items. Some examples are old license plates, automobile ads & literature, old auto related signs, and many other antiques & collectibles.

This will be the eighth year for the Open Car Show. This year it will be held on the show grounds along with the original car show on Saturday June 15th. Registration is from 8 am to 10 am and judging begins at 11:00.

The special exhibit will be Chevrolet vehicles.

An Arts & Crafts / Flea Market section rounds out the event. There will be something there for everyone in the more than 1500 available vendor booths.

The public is WELCOME! There is no admission charge to the show.

For more information, please call The Museum of Automobiles on Petit Jean Mountain at 501-727-5427 or visit us on the World Wide Web at www.motaa.com / email: [email protected].