PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH COLLECTS BOTTLES OF LUVS

Peace Lutheran Church Celebrates The Birth Of Baby Jesus With Special Gifts To Cleburne County Special School

Edgemont, AR,– Peace Lutheran Church of Edgemont marks the Christmas season with “Welcome Baby” Gifts to the Holy Family that truly helps the most vulnerable in the community. On December 24 at their 9:30 AM Advent 4 Worship and 4 PM Candlelight Nativity Christmas Eve Vigil Worship Baby Bottles will be passed out to everyone in attendance. These bottles bear notes that encourage the recipient to fill the bottle with change. The change will then be collected on February 14th, Valentines Day and this year Ash Wednesday, to be given to The Community School of Cleburne County to purchase diapers, such as LUVS, and wipes for their students.

Peace and the Community School have a long history of working together in the Christmas season. As both the school and Peace have changed over the years it became apparent that how the relationship was expressed would have to change too. Committed to making Emmanuel, which means God with us in Hebrew, known in Cleburne and Van Buren counties, Peace wanted to find a way to make sure the Community School knew they were still loved and supported by the members of the congregation. “The Community School has always been important to the people of Peace. We have supported them for years. But we couldn’t do it the way we used to, which means we had to get creative. That’s exactly what brought Bottle of Luvs for Our Savor to life.” Explains Peace member and Evangelism Committee Chair Karolyn Anderson.

While diapers and wipes may seem like basic supplies many parents struggle to afford such basics. Thirty-one precent of infants and toddlers with at least one parents working full-time live in low-income families. Additionally, one in three moms report lack of sufficient supply of diapers to keep their child clean, dry, and healthy. “It cost sixty to eighty 1 dollars for a month’s supply of diapers and wipes and there is no government programs to help cover the cost of diapers,” Explains Pastor Kara Shaw, “this means students like those with special needs like those of The Community School who often have need that drain more finances from their families are especially vulnerable. At Christmas we remember that Christ first became incarnate in a humble child who was wrapped in nothing more than a diaper. Our bottles of Luvs project aims to see Christ in the students of the Community School and change our gifts

of gold in two the swaddling clothe they need.” Each disposable diaper cost about twentyfive cents and each wipe is about 2 cents. It is Peace’s hope that these Bottles of Luvs will help people see that even the little extra they find under the seat of the car or in the couch

cushions can serve Christ by serving their community.

Peace has applied for and received an $250 action grant for Thrivent Financial. This grant will allow Peace to cover the seed cost of the Bottles of LUVS project. If you would like to be part of this ministry to The Community School, contact Peace or stop by to pick up your bottle.

The Community School of Cleburne County, Inc. is a private non-profit organization designed to provide community based habilitation and education programs to developmentally delayed and disabled infants, preschoolers, and adults. CSOCC has been providing services to children and families in Cleburne and surrounding counties for over 20 years. Peace welcomes people of all ages, races, gender, orientations, and walks of life to join them as the work together to make Christ known to the people of the Greers Ferry Lake area and throughout the World. Peace worships weekly at 9:30 AM on Sundays with a fellowship hour

following. They have a seasonal Bible Studies that meet weekly, a weekly mission group, a biweekly senior exercise group and a monthly moms group. The people of Peace pray that you will join them for any of their activities or worship and let them know how they can help you live out God’s Work in the Greers Ferry Lake Area.