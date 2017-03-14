foundation-banner_20161115192834
Paper Delivery Delay

March 14, 2017 By Leave a Comment

Due to timing issues, we will not deliver the Lake Area Weekly (Fairfield Bay News) until Thursday morning. Please do not attempt to get a paper on Wednesday, we will try and have the old papers removed from the racks 1st thing in the morning.

