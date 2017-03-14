Paper Delivery Delay

Due to timing issues, we will not deliver the Lake Area Weekly (Fairfield Bay News) until Thursday morning. Please do not attempt to get a paper on Wednesday, we will try and have the old papers removed from the racks 1st thing in the morning.
Due to timing issues, we will not deliver the Lake Area Weekly (Fairfield Bay News) until Thursday morning. Please do not attempt to get a paper on Wednesday, we will try and have the old papers removed from the racks 1st thing in the morning.
|
Tuesday 03/14 60%
Chance of Rain
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Copyright 2009-© 2017 Fairfield Bay News · Taylor-Mack Advertising · Consultant: Cotton Rohrscheib · Log in
Speak Your Mind