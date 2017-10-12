PAINT-OUT SLATED FOR SOUTH FORK NATURE CENTER

The North Central Arkansas Artist League plans to hike, sketch, and paint at South Fork Nature Center in Choctaw on Monday, Oct. 16. Biologist Bob Hartmann will lead a short nature hike, after which watercolorist Joyce Hartmann will help artists set up to paint or sketch at various places on the 65-acre property. The nature hike will begin at 10:30 a.m.; meet at the cabin.

Artists or “wanna-bes” are invited and may attend by registering; call Joyce Hartmann at 501-745-6615, or email her at [email protected] . Directions to the Nature Center can be found at the web site at www.southforknaturecenter.org .

For those near Fairfield Bay, NCAAL President Charlotte Rierson will lead a carpool and caravan to the Nature Center, leaving at 9:30 a.m. from Bayside Studio, located at the corner of Highway 330 and Greenwood Rd. near the Marina Rd. For more information, call Charlotte at 501-884-6100.

Bring a sack lunch and stay all day to plein air paint, or come just to hike and sketch for the morning. Artistic possibilities include lake scenes, trees, the 100-year-old Almeda Riddle cabin, the newly constructed outdoor classroom pavilion with its rustic rockwork, flowering plants by the seep and waterfall, a flat rock stream with clear pools, and more.

Bring easels, paints, brushes, sketchbook, or whatever you need to paint outdoors. There are chairs, picnic tables, ledges and benches available, but you may want to bring your own lawn chair, insect repellent, a walking stick, a camera, bottled water, and binoculars.

Rain or shine, register and meet at the cabin on Oct. 16 to paint, draw, and hike with the Artist League!