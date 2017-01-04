Ozark Health Recognizes Employee Service

By

Ozark Health recently announced the 2016 Employee of the Year and Years of Service recognition:

2016 Employee of the Year:

Shannon “Rod’ Rodrigues

30 Years of Service:

Nina Perkey

25 Years of Service:

Twanette Booher

20 Years of Service:

Denise Huggins & Betty Pruitt

15 Years of Service:

Whitney Davis, Diane Foster, Allison Scroggins, Sheila Smith, Carol Wilder & Robert Wilder

10 Years of Service:

Dorothy Bell, Heather Crawford, Gina Cullum, Karen Curtis, Helen Dobbins, Billy Hensley, Lydia Hensley, Sylvia House, Angela Passmore, Alice Smith, Jackie Smith, Angela Tainton, Lora Turknett, Nellie Pavel & Kay Verboom

5 Years of Service:

Ann Beldin, Vickie Crow, Jason Greene, Chamar Hardy, Megan Imler, Marita Maxwell, Deena Rath, Pamela Russell, Inez Swink, Martina Timmons, Audra Treadaway, Ann White & Peggy Zoch

Ozark Health is a not-for-profit health system serving the citizens of Van Buren County and surrounding areas with hospital, skilled nursing, long-term care and home health services. For more information on services provided by Ozark Health, please call 501-745-7000.