Ozark Health Recognizes Employee Service

Ozark Health recently announced the 2016 Employee of the Year and Years of Service recognition:
2016 Employee of the Year:
Shannon “Rod’ Rodrigues
30 Years of Service:
Nina Perkey
25 Years of Service:
Twanette Booher
20 Years of Service:
Denise Huggins & Betty Pruitt
15 Years of Service:
Whitney Davis, Diane Foster, Allison Scroggins, Sheila Smith, Carol Wilder & Robert Wilder
10 Years of Service:
Dorothy Bell, Heather Crawford, Gina Cullum, Karen Curtis, Helen Dobbins, Billy Hensley, Lydia Hensley, Sylvia House, Angela Passmore, Alice Smith, Jackie Smith, Angela Tainton, Lora Turknett, Nellie Pavel & Kay Verboom
5 Years of Service:
Ann Beldin, Vickie Crow, Jason Greene, Chamar Hardy, Megan Imler, Marita Maxwell, Deena Rath, Pamela Russell, Inez Swink, Martina Timmons, Audra Treadaway, Ann White & Peggy Zoch
Ozark Health is a not-for-profit health system serving the citizens of Van Buren County and surrounding areas with hospital, skilled nursing, long-term care and home health services. For more information on services provided by Ozark Health, please call 501-745-7000.
