Ozark Folk Center Offers Spring Break Classes

Mountain View, AR – Give your kids something to engage their mind and body this spring break. Ozark Folk Center State Park artisans are offering young people ages 12 to 16 a chance to spend a week exploring their creativity with a wide variety of hands-on craft classes, Monday, March 18 through Friday, March 22, 2019. For the younger kids, 7-11 year-olds, we are offering Folk Kids day camp style classes in arts, crafts and folk traditions. Classes are from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for both age groups. Cost of the week is $150 per student, payable when registering. There are scholarships available, call 870-269-3854 for more information or register at OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com.

Older students will take a different class each morning and afternoon, for a total of ten different crafts during the spring break week. Classes will be held in the craft workshop buildings at the Ozark Folk Center State Park. Each class takes two hours. Morning classes meet from 10:00 a.m. to noon. Afternoon classes will meet from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Classes include candle making, jewelry making, basket weaving, broom making, drawing, leather working, cheesemaking, soap making, blacksmithing, Kumihimo braiding, quilting, stained glass, pottery, and printing.

The 7-11 year-olds will be learning and playing as a group. They will explore pinch pot pottery, soap carving, music making, story creating, drawing, pioneer skills, and much more. Lunches are bring-your-own and all students will eat as a group outdoors if the weather is nice, or in a classroom if it is cold outside.

At 3:00 p.m. students of all ages will gather in the White Oak Theater to enjoy Ozark roots music. We’ll learn square dancing, jig dancing, how to play rhythm instruments, and play party games. Students can be dropped off at the Administration Building between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the morning and picked up there at 4:00 p.m. A permission slip will need to be signed by a parent or guardian before the start of the first class.

The mission of Ozark Folk Center State Park is to perpetuate, present and promote the Ozark way of life through Crafts, Music, and the Heritage Herb Garden.