Outdoor Adventure July Events

JOIN US: July 12th

The Outdoor Adventure Group is doing an easy Buffalo River float on JULY 12. The canoe float will take about 3 hours with regular stops to rest, soak, float and eat on the river. TBay at 8:30 AM from the Little Red parking lot. They will stop for brunch in Marshall prior to departing for Wild Bills canoe rental near Harriet AR. The estimates cost is about $60.00 per canoe. Your welcome to bring your own canoe or kayak and just pay a shuttle fee. If interested please contact Tom Welch at 501 884-3135 or at [email protected]

Save the Dates:

Outdoor Adventure Groups summer adventures may include:

– Summer: kayak trip to Sugar Loaf Mountain Island