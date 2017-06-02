By

Hi Outdoor Adventurers,

The Outdoor Adventure Group will do an easy Buffalo River float soon, contingent upon the weather and river conditions. This annual float includes several rest stops to soak and float in the river. If you’re interested in joining in the fun, contact Tom Welch at [email protected] or call 501-884-3135.



Outdoor Adventure Groups spring adventures will include a

– June: floating the Buffalo

– July: a kayak trip to Sugar Loaf Mountain Island

(Contingent upon weather water levels and level of interest)